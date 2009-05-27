Apple Clonemaker Files for Chap 11

Psystar, a startup that sells PC’s loaded with Apple OS X, filled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today.



From the Mac Observer:

The bankruptcy documents were filed with the Federal Courts in Florida on Thursday, and Apple’s legal team was most likely made aware of the situation over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Florida court will hold a hearing on June 5 where Psystar’s equity creditors will be revealed — which means if there have been deep pockets behind the company’s fight against Apple, those names will finally come out of the shadows.

Apple and Psystar are fighting a legal war of attrition. Apple is suing Psystar, arguing that the practice of selling Mac clones loaded with OS X violates the Mac OS X end user licensing agreement which forbids users from installing OS X on non-Apple computers. Psystar is counter-suing, claiming that the OS X end user agreement violates US anti-trust laws, including provisions against restraint of trade and unfair competition. Seems clear who will eventually win that one.

The bankruptcy filing puts the Apple legal action on hold, at least for now. The real question is whether Psystar’s investors have the stomach to stay in the fight.

