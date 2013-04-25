PSY's 'Gentlemen' Is Demolishing YouTube Records

YouTube screencapPSY’s new music video “Gentlemen” has only been out for a little more than a week and it’s already breaking records.



In 11 days, the video has compiled more than 216 million views and has achieved the following:

It’s now the most-viewed YouTube video in one day with 38 million views. KONY 2012 previously held that record with 31 million views.

It’s the first video to pass 100 million views in less than a week. (In comparison, it took PSY’s first single, “Gangnam Style,” more than a month to acheive that feat.)

The only other big landmark it has to pass is most-viewed video of all time, a record held by “Gangnam Style” which currently has 1.5 billion views.

It took six short months for “Gangnam Style” to reach 1 billion views.

