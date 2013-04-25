PSY's 'Gentlemen' Is Demolishing YouTube Records

YouTube screencapPSY’s new music video “Gentlemen” has only been out for a little more than a week and it’s already breaking records.
In 11 days, the video has compiled more than 216 million views and has achieved the following:
- It’s now the most-viewed YouTube video in one day with 38 million views. KONY 2012 previously held that record with 31 million views.
- It’s the first video to pass 100 million views in less than a week. (In comparison, it took PSY’s first single, “Gangnam Style,” more than a month to acheive that feat.)
The only other big landmark it has to pass is most-viewed video of all time, a record held by “Gangnam Style” which currently has 1.5 billion views.
It took six short months for “Gangnam Style” to reach 1 billion views.
