Here's What The Lyrics To Psy's 'Gentleman M/V' Actually Mean In English

By now you’ve enjoyed “Gentleman M/V,” Psy’s followup to his massive hit, “Gangnam Style.”



And you’ve probably also been completely baffled by the video and the lyrics (if you don’t speak Korean). The video appears to show Psy playing tricks on women he’s dating, until he meets a woman who is as tricky as he is.

Except, that’s not what the song is about.

Here, courtesy of PolicyMic, are the lyrics in phonetic Korean and, below that, in English. The good news is, what sounds like Psy repeatedly singing a curse word is, in fact, something else entirely.

First, the video, then the words:

Original Lyrics:

Alagamun-lan, weh, wakun, heya, hanun, gon

Alagamun-lan, weh, makun, heya, hanun, gon

Alagamun-lan, ari, gari, hanon, kari, he

Alagamun-lan, we-like, we like party, hey

Ichiba, varriya, is hara moru, mashi sondori, yama, varriya

Yougun, pegi, tur, equa, machen, varriya

Noga, onku, pega, haga, kunge, nande, varriya

Damn girl, you’re so freakin sexy

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

Alagamun-lan, weh, mikuneya, hana, gon

Alagamun-lan. weh, sikuneya, hana, gon

Alagamun-lan, pali, pali, wasa, nelly, neh

Alagamun-lan, nali, nali, nasa, pali, hee

Ichiba, varaniya, nori, moli, holy, daddy, chunga, ri

Varriya, get feeling, feeling good, brutake

Varriya, gachu, gunya, sorinage, sorinage

Varriya, damn girl, I’mma party, morphine

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

Gonna make you sweat

Gonna make you wet

You know who I am, west side

Gonna make you sweat

Gonna make you wet

You know who I am, west side

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

I-I-I I’m a, I-I-I I’m a

I-I-I I’m a, mother-father-gentleman

Full Translation:

I don’t know if you know why it needs to be hot

I don’t know if you know why it needs to be clean

I don’t know if you know, it’ll be a problem if you’re confused

I don’t know if you know but we like, we we we like to party

Hey there

If I’m going to introduce myself

I’m a cool guy with courage, spirit and craziness

What you wanna hear, what you wanna do is me

Damn! Girl! You so freakin sexy!

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a…

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a…

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a mother father gentleman

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a…

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a…

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

I don’t know if you know why it needs to be smooth

I don’t know if you know why it needs to be sexy

I don’t know if you know darling, hurry and come be crazy

I don’t know if you know, it’s crazy, crazy, hurry up

Hey there

Your head, waist, legs, calves

Good! Feeling feeling? Good! It’s soft

I’ll make you gasp and I’ll make you scream

Damn! Girl! I’m a party mafia!

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a…

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a…

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a mother father gentleman

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a…

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a…

Ah Ah Ah Ah I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

Gonna make you sweat.

Gonna make you wet

You know who I am Wet PSY

Gonna make you sweat.

Gonna make you wet.

You know who I am

Wet PSY! Wet PSY! Wet PSY! Wet PSY! PSY! PSY! PSY!

Ah I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a

I’m a mother father gentleman

I’m a, ah I’m a, I’m a mother father gentleman

Mother father gentleman

Mother father gentleman

