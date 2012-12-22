PSY's 'Gangnam Style' Makes YouTube History With 1 Billion Views

Photo: YouTube screencap

As predicted, Psy’s addictive “Gangnam Style” trotted past the one billion mark before noon today on YouTube.The achievement makes it the first on the video-streaming site to hit that historic landmark.



To commemorate the achievement YouTube has placed a dancing caricature of the singer next to his current number of views.

YouTube analytics site ChannelMeter gathered together a few facts on Psy’s road to one billion views.

The video had its most views ever October 27 gaining 34.5 million views.

OfficialPSY, the Korean pop singer’s YouTube channel, went from being ranked 12,907 at the debut of his “Gangnam Style” video to 28th.

“Gangnam Style” averages more than 38,000 likes per day. (Currently it has more than 6 million.)

We’ve been tracking how fast the YouTube sensation reached a billion hits.

Incredibly, it’s only taken a little over five months for the video to hit the landmark number. The road to the first 100 million views was a little slow; however, after that, “Gangnam” has been gaining an average of 200 million views per month!

Take a look at Psy’s incredibly fast road to 1 billion views below:

Photo: Kirsten Acuna, Business Insider

SEE ALSO: The 10 highest-grossing concert tours of the year >

Want more PSY?

See how PSY went from K-Pop sensation to international infatuation >

Here’s what “Gangnam Style” means in English >

Find out everything you need to know about PSY >

Learn how to do the “Gangnam Style” dance >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.