PSY's 'Gangnam Style' Makes YouTube History With 1 Billion Views

Photo: YouTube screencap
As predicted, Psy’s addictive “Gangnam Style” trotted past the one billion mark before noon today on YouTube.The achievement makes it the first on the video-streaming site to hit that historic landmark.
To commemorate the achievement YouTube has placed a dancing caricature of the singer next to his current number of views.
YouTube analytics site ChannelMeter gathered together a few facts on Psy’s road to one billion views.
- The video had its most views ever October 27 gaining 34.5 million views.
- OfficialPSY, the Korean pop singer’s YouTube channel, went from being ranked 12,907 at the debut of his “Gangnam Style” video to 28th.
- “Gangnam Style” averages more than 38,000 likes per day. (Currently it has more than 6 million.)
We’ve been tracking how fast the YouTube sensation reached a billion hits.
Incredibly, it’s only taken a little over five months for the video to hit the landmark number. The road to the first 100 million views was a little slow; however, after that, “Gangnam” has been gaining an average of 200 million views per month!
Take a look at Psy’s incredibly fast road to 1 billion views below:
Photo: Kirsten Acuna, Business Insider
SEE ALSO: The 10 highest-grossing concert tours of the year >
Want more PSY?
See how PSY went from K-Pop sensation to international infatuation >
Here’s what “Gangnam Style” means in English >
Find out everything you need to know about PSY >
Learn how to do the “Gangnam Style” dance >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.