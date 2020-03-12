5 ways to handle seasonal affective disorder and winter depression, according to a psychotherapist

Fabio Pagani/EyeEm/Getty Images Seasonal affective disorder can affect anyone.

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, affects millions of people every year, mainly during the winter and those who live in cold northern climates.

Instead of waiting for sunny days to feel better, Morin says there are 5 things you can start doing now to combat feelings of depression.

She recommends scheduling activities to get out of the house and boost your mood, use light therapy when you’re indoors, and seek professional help if you need to.

Winter depression – also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) – is a real problem for millions of people. An estimated 6% of Americans grow depressed during the winter months. And another 14% may experience mild seasonal depression.

Of course, winter depression varies greatly depending on where you live. It mostly affects people living in the north where the winters are colder and darker. But it can affect people living in the south as well.

By March, some people start to feel better – especially as they “spring ahead” for daylight savings time. But others find themselves in a dark place (both literally and figuratively) for another month or two.

If you’re feeling down this winter, you don’t have to wait until spring to feel better. Here are some steps you can take now to boost your mood and relieve your symptoms.

1. Schedule activities that boost your mood

Cold days and dark nights make it tempting to sit on the couch and binge-watch Netflix. You might even find yourself putting on pajamas before you’re done eating dinner.

While there’s nothing wrong with staying in and watching TV, your mood will plummet if you spend too much time staring at screens. You need to socialise, do fun things, and stay active if you want to feel your best.

During winter months, you may need to push yourself to make it happen. The best way to do this is by scheduling activities that boost your mood.

Maybe you sign up for a weekly yoga class or set a standing coffee date with a pal. Scheduling these types of things in advance gives you a one-two punch. Not only might you get a mood boost from looking forward to the activities, but you’ll also get a bigger mood boost by actually doing them. So put some fun things in your calendar, and get proactive about improving your mood.

2. Reframe the way you think about winter

Thinking things like, “I hate winter,” or, “There’s nothing to do until the weather warms up,” will keep you in a funk. Dwelling on the negative aspects of winter drags down your mood and prevents you from doing things that could help you feel better.

Rather than define winter as bad, remind yourself that it’s just different. You might not go to the beach or have outdoor family gatherings, but perhaps you do get to go skiing or enjoy “snow days” off from work.

When you find yourself dwelling on the bad, purposely look for the good. Remind yourself of the good things that happen in the fall and winter. Whether you like watching a winter sport or you love the holidays, think about the positive aspects of winter.

3. Exercise

Most people decrease their physical activity in the winter. Sometimes this happens naturally – you likely won’t mow the lawn, play catch outside with the kids, or walk around the neighbourhood as much when it’s cold and icy.

But you also might not feel like hitting the gym either. This can be a problem. Exercise is a natural mood booster, so it’s important to ensure that you’re getting plenty of physical activity during the winter.

Join a class, go to the gym, or build more physical activity into your day. Even though you may not feel like moving around as much, forcing yourself to do a little more (cardio, strength training, yoga, etc.) will likely help you feel much better.

4. Use light therapy

Scientists aren’t exactly sure what causes seasonal depression – but it appears that the lack of light plays a major role.Depression rates go up 11% after daylight savings time begins.

Light therapy involves exposing yourself to a bright light, usually first thing in the morning. Research has found that it can improve symptoms of seasonal depression after just one 20-minute session.

You can purchase a light therapy lamp for less than $US50. Although many physicians and therapists recommend them, you don’t need a prescription to get one. Many online retailers sell them.

5. Seek professional help

If your symptoms are mild, a few changes in your lifestyle may be adequate. But if you’ve got a more serious case of seasonal depression, you should probably seek professional help.

Professional help is warranted if your symptoms affect your functioning. If you’re missing work because you’re too tired to get out of bed, or you’ve stopped attending social events because you don’t have the energy to go, then talk to someone.

Start by talking to your physician. Your physician can rule out any potential medical issues that may be behind the symptoms. If there are no physical health issues contributing to your symptoms, your physician may refer you to a therapist who can assist in identifying the best strategies for combating your seasonal depression.

