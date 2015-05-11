US

Why CEOs are 4X more likely to be psychopaths

Kamelia Angelova, Graham Flanagan

We talked to Jon Ronson, author of New York Times bestseller “The Psychopath Test: A Journey Through the Madness Industry,” about which specific personality traits you should look for when trying to spot a psychopath.

Ronson’s new book “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed” is available now.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova and Graham Flanagan

