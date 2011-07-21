12 Psychological Tips About Recovering From Failure

Kim Bhasin, Gus Lubin
horse

Photo: www.flickr.com

What do you do when you fall off the horse? As much as we want to get back on the horse, psychology and society present various obstacles to an easy recovery from failure.We’ve collected a variety of insights from Psychology Today about failure and how to recover when it strikes you down.

recognise that you're suffering from a serotonin drop-off

Going to work and other simple activities triggered a pleasurable serotonin release when you were a big shot. Activities are not as fun anymore, however, and this drop-off in seratonin registers as a negative feeling.

Psychologists say you should accept a period of bad feelings to recalibrate your mind to the new normal.

Source: Psychology Today

You may also be suffering from a oxytocin drop-off

Working with a team boosted your levels of oxytocin, the love hormone. Now that you're alone (as one finds oneself after a failure) the drop-off in oxytocin may impair your social relations. The relative low can fill you with distrust and make you feel like a failure.

As with the serotonin drop-off, you should be prepared for a period of negative feelings as you adjust to the new normal.

Source: Psychology Today

Most people who are able to recover from instances of failure have a good sense of humour and don't take themselves too seriously

Source: Psychology Today

People who think intelligence is fixed at birth are more afraid of failure and find it harder to cope

Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck explained to Psychology Today that people either think that intelligence is 'fixed' or 'malleable.' Kids who think they have the ability to grow smarter are more likely to embrace failure. They also get better grades.

Over-shielding a child from failure makes her more prone to getting an anxiety disorder

Source: Psychology Today

Don't blame everything on yourself, but don't blame everything on outside forces either

Dr. Neil Farber identifies detrimental blame in the workplace as the 'Organizational Blame Game' in his column. At work, people can be afraid to take risks because blame can be focused on a person. Blame will just make everyone afraid of failure.

Accept the factors that are out of your control

Former University of California law school dean of students Toni Bernhard relates a personal story in her column of her chronic illness that forced her retirement. She was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and blamed herself for it every day and hid it from others, as if she had complete control over the health of her body.

But she eventually realised that it wasn't her fault -- there are things that are simply beyond our control. In Bernhard's case it was the human body, but the lesson is applicable to many perceived failures you may encounter.

Don't be afraid to reach out to others -- support groups give you a place to vent and ask for help

Source: Psychology Today

Try keeping a journal to make sense of your personal story

Jamie Pennebaker, a psychologist at the University of Texas, explained to Psychology Today that keeping a journal has benefits beyond just stress relief. He says by keeping your life story on paper, you can create meaning and make sense of everything that's going on around you.

Pennebaker also found that it makes you linger less on the past, allowing you to move forward more easily after a negative event.

Sometimes you shouldn't get back on the horse

If you're not passionate about what you're doing in life, cut your losses and move on.

Author Lisa Manterfield says in her column that our values change over time, so we must alter our goals accordingly. It isn't failure to cut your losses and try something else, even though many feel shame for doing so. Step back and figure out what you really want.

Crisis can open doors that you never saw as an option

Psychotherapist F. Diane Barth relates a story of one of her patients that was crushed after experiencing multiple miscarriages. The patient and her husband decided not to have kids and had to reassess their goals, and they set off to travel the world. Six months later, they joined an international aid group and now feel like they have a purpose again.

Remember, it can be just as hard to recover from success

Even after accomplishing a major goal, you may experience a letdown because your dopamine levels are going back to normal after a spike.

The neurotransmitter dopamine controls rewards and pleasure. It allows us to see rewards in the first place, but is triggered more once we reach our goals. But once we get there, we're in danger of succumbing to the reduced dopamine levels afterwards, which can make us feel bad because things seem less exciting than the spike we just experienced.

Source: Psychology Today

But there's more to overcome than failure

Check Out 14 Tips And Tricks For Overcoming Anxiety And Fear >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.