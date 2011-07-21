12 Psychological Tips About Recovering From Failure

Photo: www.flickr.com
What do you do when you fall off the horse? As much as we want to get back on the horse, psychology and society present various obstacles to an easy recovery from failure.We’ve collected a variety of insights from Psychology Today about failure and how to recover when it strikes you down.
Going to work and other simple activities triggered a pleasurable serotonin release when you were a big shot. Activities are not as fun anymore, however, and this drop-off in seratonin registers as a negative feeling.
Psychologists say you should accept a period of bad feelings to recalibrate your mind to the new normal.
Working with a team boosted your levels of oxytocin, the love hormone. Now that you're alone (as one finds oneself after a failure) the drop-off in oxytocin may impair your social relations. The relative low can fill you with distrust and make you feel like a failure.
As with the serotonin drop-off, you should be prepared for a period of negative feelings as you adjust to the new normal.
Most people who are able to recover from instances of failure have a good sense of humour and don't take themselves too seriously
People who think intelligence is fixed at birth are more afraid of failure and find it harder to cope
Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck explained to Psychology Today that people either think that intelligence is 'fixed' or 'malleable.' Kids who think they have the ability to grow smarter are more likely to embrace failure. They also get better grades.
Dr. Neil Farber identifies detrimental blame in the workplace as the 'Organizational Blame Game' in his column. At work, people can be afraid to take risks because blame can be focused on a person. Blame will just make everyone afraid of failure.
Former University of California law school dean of students Toni Bernhard relates a personal story in her column of her chronic illness that forced her retirement. She was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and blamed herself for it every day and hid it from others, as if she had complete control over the health of her body.
But she eventually realised that it wasn't her fault -- there are things that are simply beyond our control. In Bernhard's case it was the human body, but the lesson is applicable to many perceived failures you may encounter.
Jamie Pennebaker, a psychologist at the University of Texas, explained to Psychology Today that keeping a journal has benefits beyond just stress relief. He says by keeping your life story on paper, you can create meaning and make sense of everything that's going on around you.
Pennebaker also found that it makes you linger less on the past, allowing you to move forward more easily after a negative event.
If you're not passionate about what you're doing in life, cut your losses and move on.
Author Lisa Manterfield says in her column that our values change over time, so we must alter our goals accordingly. It isn't failure to cut your losses and try something else, even though many feel shame for doing so. Step back and figure out what you really want.
Psychotherapist F. Diane Barth relates a story of one of her patients that was crushed after experiencing multiple miscarriages. The patient and her husband decided not to have kids and had to reassess their goals, and they set off to travel the world. Six months later, they joined an international aid group and now feel like they have a purpose again.
Even after accomplishing a major goal, you may experience a letdown because your dopamine levels are going back to normal after a spike.
The neurotransmitter dopamine controls rewards and pleasure. It allows us to see rewards in the first place, but is triggered more once we reach our goals. But once we get there, we're in danger of succumbing to the reduced dopamine levels afterwards, which can make us feel bad because things seem less exciting than the spike we just experienced.
