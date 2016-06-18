A psychologist reveals why you shouldn't buy your dad a Father's Day gift

Father’s Day is this Sunday and many people will be scrambling over the next 48 hours to get something for their dad. Performance psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader thinks those people are going about it all wrong.

Fader, author of the new book “Life as Sport: What Top Athletes Can Teach You About How to Win in Life,” talked to Business Insider about why buying a conventional Father’s Day gift may not be the most genuine gesture you can make to honour your dad.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.