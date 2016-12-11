A psychologist explains why we need to 'catch 'em all' in 'Pokémon GO'

New Pokémon will soon be released into the wild, and hordes of players could be back in the streets trying to catch them all. The immensely popular mobile game “Pokémon GO” had people running all over the world this summer to track them down, but why are we doing it? We spoke with a psychologist to find out what it is exactly about this game that gets people so obsessed.

