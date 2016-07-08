A psychologist analysed 'Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister and diagnosed her with a personality disorder

It doesn’t take an expert to realise that there’s something going on Cersei Lannister’s head. But, a Redditor/”Game of Thrones” fan who is also a clinical psychologist gave the queen that everybody loves to hate an armchair diagnosis and determined that she’s a “classic narcissist.”

The Redditor, Rain12913, who asked to remain anonymous for professional reasons, says that Cersei “lacks the ability to truly empathise with others,” and that fans aren’t interpreting her character correctly.

“Despite this obvious reality, people seem to be falling into the trap of thinking that Cersei really does genuinely love her brother and her (late) children,” Rain12913 wrote.

Cersei doesn’t really love Jaime and her children, according to this theory — she loves them as extensions of herself.

“Her one true love in life is her twin, who looks just like her,” the Redditor explained. “Loving one’s twin is the ultimate form of self-love, and it is sort of a perfect embodiment of what it means to be narcissistic. As soon as Jaime departed in the first season, she was sleeping with her cousin [Lancel] who, again, was just another extension of herself.”

The Redditor goes on to theorise that this self-love is the reason why Cersei didn’t appear to upset about her son Tommen’s death.

“For Cersei, it’s not about Tommen; it’s about herself, because in her mind, she is all that exists. People are either ‘her,’ or they’re ‘not her.'” Rain12913 wrote, explaining that once Tommen appeared to side with Margaery Tyrell and the High Sparrow, he was “not her.”

“He had joined the Faith and forsaken his family,”Rain12913 wrote. “He showed weakness, gullibility, and stupidity, and he even abandoned her. From that point on, he was no longer a part of her.”

Rain12913 was very careful to make sure that everyone knew that the analysis of Cersei was just for fun.

“Diagnosing fictional characters with psychiatric disorders is kind of silly. Psychiatric disorders are complex and mysterious classifications of human minds, and the minds of fictional characters are not real,” Rain12913 wrote. “Therefore, what I’m doing here is just loosely applying these terms to a character who simply displays the behaviours and characteristics of a particular diagnostic label that we use for real people.”

Rain12913 told INSIDER that he or she will probably do more of these informal analyses in the future. Can’t wait until it’s Ramsay Bolton’s turn.

