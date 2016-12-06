10 psychological tricks to save more and spend less over the holidays

Adam Berry / Stringer / Getty Images The spirit of the holiday season can be tempting — here’s how to avoid overspending.

Between decorations, holiday feasts, Secret Santa exchanges at the office, and gifts for your family and friends, it’s easy to blow through your paycheck during the holiday season.

It doesn’t help that most supermarkets and department stores trick you into spending more. But you can play that game, too.

To help keep more cash in your wallet this holiday season, we rounded up 10 simple strategies to keep you spending less and saving more.

Kathleen Elkins contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.