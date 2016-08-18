3 psychological tricks that will make you enjoy your job more

Performance psychologist Jonathan Fader counsels professional athletes and employees of financial institutions on how they can be more successful and effective in their day-to-day experiences.

Fader, author of the new book “Life as Sport: What Top Athletes Can Teach You About How to Win in Life,” reveals three simple steps you can take to be happier at your job and enjoy what you’re paid to do every day.

