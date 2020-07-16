Psychic medium Kristine Fredheim loves dressing like she's in the '70s. Here's what she wore every day for a week.

Courtesy of Kristine Fredheim Kristine Fredheim’s week of outfits included athleisure and ’70s-inspired silhouettes.

Kristine Fredheim, a spiritual advisor and creator of the tarot deck Soul Cards, walked Insider through a week in her wardrobe.

She started doing readings 10 years ago but has been doing it full time for the last five years.

Since she’s been working from home, Fredheim has found that she likes dressing up to differentiate her workday from her time off.

Kristine Fredheim felt from a young age that she had a unique gift of talking to spirits. She leaned into her abilities and began leading psychic readings about 10 years ago, and in 2015, she made her gift a full-time career.

Now, Fredheim uses her skills as a psychic medium, as well as her master’s degree in neuro-linguistic programming, to work as a spiritual advisor – usually splitting her time between Norway and LA and guiding her clients on connecting with their spirituality, healing, and achieving their full potential.

In 2019, she created her own line of tarot cards, Soul Cards, which offer a modern take on the centuries-old tradition.

Between running a business, hosting her “Soul Cards” podcast, and being a mum, one way that Fredheim makes sure to separate her work time from her downtime is by getting dressed up.

“It’s very important for me to dress how I feel,” she told Insider. “Clothing for me is self-expression, so putting on something that I’m not feeling would be the opposite intention of why I dressed up in the first place.”

As part of Insider’s fashion series, A Week In My Wardrobe, we asked Fredheim to give us a look at her outfits for seven days. Here’s what she wore during a week in May.

Editor’s note: Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

On Monday, Fredheim wore her go-to daytime look: jeans and a chic top.

Courtesy of Kristine Fredheim Fredheim’s favourite colour to wear is white.

Fredheim believes that wearing certain colours makes you feel something, and she’s a big fan of wearing white.

“I try to avoid wearing black because it’s blocking the heart chakra, so I started wearing the opposite,” she said. “White makes me feel feminine, clean, and bright. There is something risky with wearing white as well.”

For a day out and about in Stavanger, Norway, Fredheim wore a blouse, jeans, and shoes from & Other Stories and paired the outfit with a Mansur Gavriel circle bag.

Everything was unavailable to purchase at the time of writing.

On Tuesday, Fredheim opted for a pop of colour to get coffee with friends.

Courtesy of Kristine Fredheim Fredheim said that most of her wardrobe is from & Other Stories.

Fredheim said that she’s a loyal fan of & Other Stories and admitted that about 90% of her closet consists of clothes from the fashion brand.

Appropriately, her outfit this day was a head-to-toe & Other Stories look.

To go out for coffee with friends, she wore a $US119 wave-knitted, wool-blend sweater, black jeans, $US179 smooth leather ankle boots, and $US29 cat-eye sunglasses.

The clothes and accessories were unavailable at the time of writing.

On Wednesday, Fredheim decided to stay in the leggings and a sports bra she usually starts her mornings wearing.

Courtesy of Kristine Fredheim Fredheim does yoga after dropping off her kids at school.

Fredheim’s morning routine includes getting her two sons, ages 8 and 10, ready for school. After that, she allots time for a daily yoga practice.

No matter what she’s doing, though, Fredheim always likes to make sure her hair is done.

“I feel awful if my hair is messy all day, every day. It’s a simple thing for me to do to feel good,” she said.

On Wednesday, she wore a $US58 Lululemon sports bra and $US111 green leopard-print leggings from Hey Honey.

On Thursday, Fredheim went with a casual athleisure outfit, adding interest with warm colours.

Courtesy of Kristine Fredheim Part of Fredheim’s daily routine is doing yoga every day.

Fredheim, who said she is a big fan of wearing colour, chose to wear a mustard Lululemon top and $US98 burgundy Lululemon Align leggings.

On Friday, Fredheim dressed like the glam ’70s babe she wants to look like all the time.

Courtesy of Kristine Fredheim Fredheim describes her style as very ’70s-oriented.

After doing a ’70s-inspired photo shoot two years ago, Fredheim started experimenting with her wardrobe and realised her love for the style of that decade.

“I started picking up that feeling of expressing sensuality, power, and femininity through clothing,” she said.

“I really love wearing a good suit,” Fredheim continued. “I feel like then I’m stepping into the power version of me. I can enjoy feeling successful, strong, bossy, and all of those powerful things.”

To work from home, Fredheim wore a pink jumpsuit from & Other Stories, which wasn’t available at the time of writing, and $US19 chunky gold hoops, also from & Other Stories.

On Saturday, Fredheim got dressed up to celebrate a new business venture and hiring her first assistant.

Courtesy of Kristine Fredheim As a spiritual advisor, Fredheim tends to work on weekends, too.

During her weekend workday, Fredheim celebrated her new business moves in a $US39 & Other Stories black turtleneck top, a belted overlap mini skirt from & Other Stories that was unavailable at the time of writing, and $US67 compression tights from Wolford.

She also wore a pair of & Other Stories suede heels that were on sale for $US64 at the time of writing.

She finished off her look with $US350 Jennifer Fisher gold-plated hoop earrings.

On Sunday, Fredheim paired light-wash jeans with a bright silk top.

Courtesy of Kristine Fredheim Fredheim said she likes to wear silk.

Fredheim said that on weekends, she gets dressed up because she’s usually going out to meet friends.

This particular Sunday, she wore an Amanda Uprichard bright-orange top that was on sale on Revolve for $US117 at the time of writing, a pair of Levi’s 501 jeans, and a $US58 Uncommon James choker.

