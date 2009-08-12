Psych! URL Shortener Tr.im Not Shutting Down

URL shortening service Tr.im will not shut down, its parent company Nambu announced.



Over the weekend, the company said it would shut down Tr.im because it cost too much to run, and because Twitter stacked the deck against it.

Now the company says it has “restored tr.im, and re-opened its website. We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the popular response, and the countless public and private appeals I have received to keep tr.im alive.”

It still thinks the deck is stacked against it, and still wants to “consider [its] options” regarding its future. As in, it wants to sell it. But at least it’s not shutting down in the meantime.

You still should never rely on a URL shortener service — on a long-term basis, that is — that you don’t own.

Here’s more from the company’s post:

We stand by everything that we have written on this blog and communicated to the many people that have reached out to us:

1. Twitter has stacked the URL shortening business opportunity overwhelmingly in bit.ly’s favour, as twitter.com currently operates. This is not whining, as some have suggested, but a simple reality. If we post a link to this blog article by its title Twitter switches our tr.im URL to a bit.ly URL. bit.ly has a monopoly position that cannot be challenged with reasonable investment or innovation unless Twitter offers choice. This is a basic reality of challenging monopolies. bit.ly has deep personal connections and agreements with Twitter that we simply cannot compete with. And it is our humble opinion that this type of favoritism will become an issue for all Twitter developers.

2. We too want to see tr.im live on, but feel we can only transition it to another party committed to ensuring the links are not highjacked in any way. A contract for sale to an unknown group or individual simply cannot guarantee that.

3. We have no interest in framing tr.im URLs, or adding interstitial advertising to redirects, and some have suggested we do, or others would do with tr.im should they acquire it. We will simply never do that out of respect for the fact that users created tr.im URLs based on this commitment. We do not see that as a viable revenue model as well, as it is not expected or welcomed by the individual visiting a shortened link.

4. This was not a public-relations stunt. At all.

Again, we have been overwhelmed by the response. In hindsight, perhaps we should have taken a different course, but we simply did not expect the response to Sunday’s announcement that we received.

All feedback is welcome.

