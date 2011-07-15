The colour Of Your Website Has A Huge Impact On What People Buy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Most entrepreneurs think about the colour of their site in terms of how colours look together and whether they’re generally appealing, but colour actually has a lot more to do with what your visitors think about your site – and the actions they take – than you might realise.There have been entire books written about the psychology of colour in buying habits. It’s a topic that has been well studied, and most marketing degrees include at least some study of this topic. We don’t want to bore you with psychology talk though. So here are the basics of what various colours mean, who they appeal to, and who should use them.



First, a Few Stats

Some of these statistics have to do with the colour of individual products, but they demonstrate very clearly the power colour has in the minds of consumers. According to a recent KISSMetrics report:

93% of consumers place colour and appearance above other factors when making a buying decision.

85% of shoppers state colour as the primary factor in their decision to buy a product.

Brand recognition, which links directly to consumer confidence, is increased by 80% when the right colours are used.

What Does it Mean?

It’s important to know what specific colours mean to people. It’s been shown that certain colours invoke specific feelings in most people, so let’s see what colours really mean.

Yellow: Youthful and optimistic. Use it to grab attention. Usually not good as a background or primary site colour.

Red: Energy. Creates urgency and increases heart rate. Good for appealing to impulse shoppers.

Blue: Creates feelings of trust and security. This is why many banks use it in their logos or marketing. Navy or dark blue is used to market to the budget-conscious.

Green: Gives the impression of wealth. Relaxing and easy-going. Teal can be used to appeal to people on a budget.

Orange: Aggressive and excitement. Good for calls to action and impulse buying.

Pink: Feminine and romantic. Used to market to women and girls and traditional buyers.

Black: Powerful and sleek. Use it to market luxury products and appeal to impulse buyers.

Purple: Soothing and calming. Often used to market anti-ageing products.

Part of the study mentioned above found that what your site visitors see when they come to your site, from overall design to the colours used, really does make an impact on whether they buy from you. In fact, 52% of people surveyed who said they would not return to a site stated the reason as ‘aesthetics.’ If there was ever any question, that should confirm that the look of your site is one of the most important parts of your business.

How did you choose the colours for your website? Share your thoughts in the comments!

