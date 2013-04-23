Psy Is Advertising For A Chef To Cook For Him On His World Tour

Psy, the viral K-pop star, wants a chef to cook for him on his world tour. So naturally he made a YouTube video about it rather than write a help-wanted ad.



It’s part of a promotion with Bibigo, a Korean food web site.

The cooking part is real, however.

The rules of the contest require candidates to upload videos of the cooking skills. This is the first prize:

THE WINNER WILL RECEIVE A TRAINING PERIOD OF TWO WEEKS AND WILL TAKE ON THE ROLE OF PSY’S CHEF FOR A PERIOD OF ONE MONTH STARTING FROM JULY 1ST, 2013. The salary: $40,000. Not bad for one 31 days’ work. Here’s the ad:

