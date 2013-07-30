Psy Reveals Alcohol Problem: 'If I'm Happy, I'm Drinking. If I'm Sad, I'm Drinking'

“Gangnam Style” sensation Psy showed a different side of himself during a recent interview with London’s Sunday Times.



In an article titled “The Show Must Go On,” the singer reveals he drinks all of the time. Literally.

“If I’m happy, I’m drinking, if I’m sad, I’m drinking. If it’s raining, I’m drinking, if it’s sunny I’m drinking. If it’s hot, I’m drinking, if it’s cold, I’m drinking,” the Korean pop star admitted.

Psy continues to call Korean vodka his “best friend” and “vice partner,” but notes that he will drink “whisky, vodka, tequila, whatever.”

The 35-year-old singer tells the Times the only time he isn’t drinking is “when I’m hungover,” which he says is “a lot.”

Psy — who is married with two daughters — also mentions his stint in jail for marijuana possession, growing up with an abusive father and his cigarette addiction.

The Sunday Times reporter who interviewed Psy even noted “In front of him there are three packets of cigarettes … He smokes incessantly, and when he isn’t smoking, he is asking anxiously for translation.”

Despite Psy breaking YouTube records and dominating the music charts, sounds like Psy still has some demons to conquer.

