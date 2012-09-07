YouTube Sensation PSY Performed 'Gangnam Style' With 'The Wanted' At The VMAs

Everyone wants to know the identity of the “mystery man” at MTV’s Video Music Awards last night.



If you’ve seen popular YouTube video “Gangnam Style,” you knew the man who took the stage with both “The Wanted” and VMA host Kevin Hart was none other than South Korean rapper, PSY.

For those unfamiliar with the star, PSY shot to stardom in the U.S. after uploading the catchy music video to YouTube.

The video featuring PSY’s unique dance moves currently has more than 115 million views.

Watch PSY perform “Gangnam Style” with “The Wanted” at last night’s VMA Pre Party at The Avalon in Hollywood:

Now, check him bust a move with VMA host Kevin Hart before breaking out in Korean to an unsuspecting audience.

In case you haven’t seen PSY’s “Gangnam Style,” watch the original here:

