US AMBASSADOR: 'Gangnam Style' Is A Perfect Example Of Growing Ties Between The US And South Korea

South Korean pop sensation PSY has gone from viral video star to symbol of international relations.According to Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim pointed to PSY as a “perfect example of the growing ties” between the U.S. and South Korea.



The world has increasingly become obsessed with Korean pop music.

PSY’s Gangnam Style video recently surpassed 425 million views on YouTube.

If you haven’t seen it, here it is:

