The Gangnam Style-MC Hammer Mashup Was Born At Google's Big Business Conference

So how did the phenomenal collaboration between “Gangnam Style” superstar Psy and early-’90s star MC Hammer come together?



According to Michael Arrington at TechCrunch, all it took was one phone call at Google Zeitgeist, the Web giant’s annual conference for business partners.

Psy is big business for Google, with his one-of-a-kind Korean-pop video racking up 700 million views. He’s represented by Scooter Braun, who also manages Justin Bieber. Braun was hanging out at Zeitgeist with angel investor Ron Conway and MC Hammer. (Hammer and Conway are friendly, with Hammer helping put together a video for the reelection campaign of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, a political ally of Conway’s.)

Here’s how Arrington described the scene:

Braun mentioned to Hammer that Psy was a huge fan of Hammer’s and had expressed an interest in bringing Hammer on stage at the AMA to perform with him. Hammer agreed. Scooter then handed Hammer his cell phone, which was ringing to an outbound phone. Psy picked up and the details were arranged.

And here’s the result:



