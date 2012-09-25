K-Pop Star Psy Will Get His Own 'Gangnam Style' Designer Clothing Line

Psy is apparently getting his very own clothing line with fashion designer Jill Stuart.



A rep told Fashionista that the collaboration would not be a part of Stuart’s collection and will only be available in Asia.

The collection is surprising because Stuart is known for her feminine, demure dresses.

Fashionista reports:

The news comes via a video (which perhaps will go viral a la Gangnam Style) that we found on K-Pop site AllKPop.com. In the OTT, theatrical video, Psy tells us to “Dress classy and dance cheesy” and pits “Gangnam Style” against “New York Style.”‘

If you aren’t familiar with Psy, here’s his viral video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: Why Michael Kors Is Having A Blockbuster Year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.