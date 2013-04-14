PSY 'Gentleman M/V' Video Hits Youtube, Continues The Ridiculousness

The new



PSY “Gentleman M/V” video has just released today on the official PSY Youtube channel.(VIDEO BELOW)

PSY, who’s “Gangnam Style” video reached a billion views, instead chose to release “Gentleman M/V” without the video, which has raised some eyebrows, considering it was the video that really hooked in viewers the first time around with Gangnam.

Gangnam Style currently has over 1.5 billion views on Youtube.

Say that out loud. One point five BILLION views on Youtube.

That is just ridiculous, and sets up PSY for possibly the biggest letdown ever when it comes to the second release of what could be the biggest one hit wonder of all history.

One thing that remains the same is that in “Gentleman M/V” Psy is most definitely back up to his goofy antics, even adding in butt scratching and whiping his hand across a girls nose. Really. Elevator guy and the man in the yellow suit are back as well.

Reddit currently has a thread going with some varied reactions.

Jump right to our breakdown of the PSY Gentleman M/V video >

Check out the video.

He's back. Back in dance form. With some crazy hip gyrating action again. Throwing beer. Eating noodles with an attractive lady. The new dance moves. Diving into pools! Because of course. Doing the new dance into the sunset. Butt scratching? But wait it gets better (or worse)... Scratch and sniff. Yellow suit guy. Heyyyy sexy lady! In a men's suit store. Stylish? Wine and dine.

