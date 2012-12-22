HOUSE OF THE DAY: Korean Pop Star Psy Picks Up A $1.25 Million Los Angeles Condo

Julie Zeveloff
psy apartment

Korean pop star Psy’s viral “Gangnam Style” music video hit one billion views on YouTube today, and it seems like the celebrity is marking the occasion with a major real estate purchase.

TMZ reports that Psy just bought a two-bedroom condo on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, which had been listed for $1.25 million.

Both Curbed LA and celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker say this unit in Westwood’s Blair House is the correct listing. It’s a spacious apartment, but if Psy’s interior design taste is half as flamboyant as his fashion sense, we have a feeling this place will soon be popping with colour and sparkle.

Jane Siegal Properties had the listing.

Psy's new building is located on Wilshire Boulevard, in the heart of Los Angeles.

The apartment has 2,700 square feet of living space, and two bedrooms.

Right now it looks pretty sparse. TMZ says Psy plans to completely remodel.

The condo building was constructed in 1989. But the bathrooms look newer than that.

So does the kitchen. Gorgeous!

There are floor-to-ceiling windows in several rooms.

Maybe Psy can practice his dance moves in front of those mirrors.

One last look at the space. We think he can really spice it up.

The building also comes with some nice perks, including a pool and concierge service.

Perfect for making some new friends in LA.

There's even a tennis court.

