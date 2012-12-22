HOUSE OF THE DAY: Korean Pop Star Psy Picks Up A $1.25 Million Los Angeles Condo

Korean pop star Psy’s viral “Gangnam Style” music video hit one billion views on YouTube today, and it seems like the celebrity is marking the occasion with a major real estate purchase.



TMZ reports that Psy just bought a two-bedroom condo on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, which had been listed for $1.25 million.

Both Curbed LA and celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker say this unit in Westwood’s Blair House is the correct listing. It’s a spacious apartment, but if Psy’s interior design taste is half as flamboyant as his fashion sense, we have a feeling this place will soon be popping with colour and sparkle.

Jane Siegal Properties had the listing.

