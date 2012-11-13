Gangnam Style Sensation PSY Explains His Success To Oxford Students [VIDEO]

Gangnam Style-star and Korean pop sensation PSY was recently at Oxford Union, where he gave a talk about his success. The Union uploaded it to YouTube on Friday, and it really is worth watching.



According to the Independent, PSY’s visit to the Union — a place for prestigious speakers such as Winston Churchill — was fortuitous. The current president of the Union, John Seung-yoon Lee, is from Gangnam, the area of Seoul parodied by PSY in his hit song.



WATCH:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.