PSY Reveals He Wasn't Ready For Fame On Reddit 'Ask Me Anything'

Viral Korean pop sensation PSY agreed to do an hour long “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) on Reddit Wednesday evening. He first announced the news on his Twitter account, @psy_oppa, saying “I am excited for my Reddit AMA from 5-6pm EST!!!” Here are some of the questions he answered from his fans:



Did you dream of being a famous singer when you were a kid, or did you have other careers in mind?

I just wanted to be in front of people. I always enjoyed that when I was a kid.

Psy, what’s something that people don’t know about you that you wish they did?

I compose all my music myself.

Your international fame blew up really quickly. How did your family and friends react to your sudden popularity?

They are normal people so they are freaked out because it’s way too fast and way too far. Even I myself get freaked out a little bit about it. We were not ready for this.

Are you looking forward to playing more shows in the USA? How has the fanbase treated you here so far?

In korea I’ve been really famous for my concert. Coming soon to USA…

How do you always manage to keep such a straight face when dancing?

Because I’m serious about my dancing.

What is your favourite song you’ve made, besides Gangnam Style?

Find the song called “It’s Art” at YouTube.

Did you ever get bored doing the gangnam-style dance?

There’s no time to be bored. I’m so busy doing the horse dance…

Who is one celebrity you want to meet that you haven’t already?

Tom Cruise.

How do you keep your hair so perfect?

It only looks perfect on TV!

How many times did it take to do the elevator portion of your video in Gangnam Style?

That was ad libbed. Nong Chul is the name of the elevator guy and he is very famous comedian in Korea. That is a very popular dirty move he has been doing for six years and I asked him to do it in my video. If I am underneath, it would be dirtier!

We only did 2-3 takes and everyone on the video set was crying from laughing. Definitely my favourite scene in the video.

How many people are in those huge concerts you do in Korea? The concerts look crazy massive!

Seoul City Hall was 100,000 people!

What’s your favourite thing to eat for breakfast?

Korean food.

Who is your inspiration?

Freddie Mercury.

How was meeting Ban Ki-Moon? (U.N. secretary general)

It showed momentum of my life. Much higher excitement than being #2 at Billboard!!

Are you planing to come to Europe anytime soon?

In November.

What are your current plans for your next album/single release and when can we hope to expect it?

Very soon.

When did you start learning clarinet, and what is your favourite clarinet solo to play?

I started learning at eight years old. favourite solo is main theme of movie called “Dying Young” by Kenny G.

Did you just sit down and say to yourself, “I’m going to make the catchiest f****g song of all time”?

I thought so but only for Korea.

How did you come up with the name PSY?

Short for psycho.

Many Koreans are huge gamers, are you? What are your favourites?

I don’t play games at all. I only play physical games but I cannot tell you any details…

What’s your favourite brand of Soju? (A Korean alcoholic drink)

Chamisul. I’m a model for Chamisul.

How many instruments can you play?

Clarinet and drums.

How do you think Berklee prepared you for a career in K-Pop? What things that you learned translated well (or didn’t translate) to that style?

Unfortunately I didn’t attend class that much. Sorry!

Were you interested in producing K-Pop style music while you were at Berklee, or did your interests change?

When I was in college I was young and stupid so I thought I cannot learn creative things from other people like professors. I taught myself. But nowadays sometimes I regret but things worked out ok.

As wonderful as she is, was there any reason you picked Hyuna as your front girl for Gangnam Style? I’m sure you had lots of choices in the K-Pop world!

I think Hyuna is the best person for gangnam style because she has both aspects, sexy and cute.

What part of the “American Lifestyle” seemed the most strange to you when you first came here?

Not taking off shoes indoors.

What types of music do you like to listen to, both Korean and foreign?

I love to listen to everything.

At what point in your life did you realise you wanted to make music? Was there a specific moment?

I wanted some beats so I could dance on my own. That was the beginning…

Is Gangnam style intended to be a social critique, or is it just supposed to be fun?

GS is not a critique, just FUN!

What are you dressing up as for Halloween? Does South Korea have Halloween?

I heard my costume is costume of the year so this Halloween I gotta dress more classy, as classy as possible. Ryan Seacrest suggested I dress up as Taylor Swift for Halloween! There is no Halloween in South Korea.

Do you have a favourite Gangnam Style “spoof” video?

Ohio University marching band.

What is your favourite place in the world and why?

Seoul, Korea. It is my home.

His closing comment: “OK everybody. Thank you for so many questions. Sorry I could not answer them all. I have to go to studio to finish my new record now! Please follow me on twitter @PSY_oppa and see you soon!!!”

