PSY Rapped About Murdering Americans Before Becoming An International Sensation

Photo: Jordan Strauss / AP, Invision

Nearly a decade before he became a phenomenon in the states, PSY rapped about ‘slowly and painfully’ killing American soldiers. According to Mediate, the “Gangnam Style” performer took the stage during a 2002 protest against 37,000 American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula.



While adorned in gold face paint and a red outfit, PSY lifted a miniature U.S. tank and smashed it on the ground to applause.

Two years later, after a South Korean missionary was killed in Iraq, PSY performed alongside other Korean musicians in an anti-American protest concert.

PSY rapped a song titled “Dear American” wishing death to American soldiers and their families.

Here’s what he rapped:

“Kill those f—ing Yankees who have been torturing Iraqi captives.

Kill those f—ing Yankees who ordered them to torture.

Kill their daughters, mothers, daughters-in-law and fathers.

Kill them all slowly and painfully.”

UPDATE: Psy has issued a statement apologizing for the controversial lyrics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.