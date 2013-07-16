Here's What Psy's Accomplished Since 'Gangnam Style' Debuted Exactly 1 Year Ago

Today marks the one-year anniversary of ‘Gangnam Style.’

It’s been a full year since the explosive, inscrutable South Korean hit “Gangnam Style” from pop artist Psy first appeared on YouTube.



It seems like just yesterday that Psy’s signature horse gallop and light blue tuxedo jacket took over the Internet, but the song first hit YouTube on July 15, 2012, making today the one-year anniversary of the most-viewed video of all time.

“Gangnam Style” is a monster hit: the video has more than 1.7 billion views, becoming the first YouTube video to surpass one billion at the end of 2012.

The song earned Psy $8 billion in YouTube revenue alone.

So what’s Psy been up to this past year? Not a ton. He weathered some controversy and attempted to come out with another viral sensation, but he’ll probably never again excite the world like he did with “Gangnam Style.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.