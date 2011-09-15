Psst…Here's Who Wants To Buy Some Or All Of Yahoo

Kara Swisher came up with some names:



Among the possible players: Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, which is working with Silver Lake, in a deal that also might include Russia’s DST and Yahoo’s Japanese partner Masa Son; former News Corp. exec Peter Chernin, who is partnered with Providence Equity Partners; and the possibility that Yahoo’s Chinese partner, Alibaba Group, might consider entering the fray in what could be a merger of sorts.

Also being rung up by some of the parties: Microsoft — Yahoo’s advertising and search partner — which is being seen as a possibly moneybags in any deal.

We’ve heard Andreessen’s name come up too – but only from wishful thinking Yahoo insiders. Chernin has been circling Big Purple for a while now.

