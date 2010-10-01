Pssst…Here's What We Learned Dining With Facebook Execs Last Night

Facebook PR and a couple of the company’s execs, including CTO Bret Taylor, took some New York media out to dinner last night.



We thought about colluding on some startup price-fixing but that’s so tried.*

So instead we gossiped about Facebook and the industry.

Here’s what we learned…

Facebook CTO Bret Taylor says he is “very confident” Facebook and Apple will figure out a way to work together on Ping, Apple’s music social network.

Should Google worry about Facebook? A Facebook exec answered yes, but said: “Google is too concerned with replicating Facebook.” (A source familiar with Google’s social plans tells us: “They have no real idea at Facebook what Google is doing.”)

Lots and lots of Facebook execs and engineers are suddenly having babies and they’ve all realised the site has a problem. Parents can’t “tag” Facebook photos of their children with hyperlinked tags. They have to use plaintext tags. That’s because linked tags point to Facebook profiles, which aren’t allowed for children under 13. Practically, this means that Facebook doesn’t organise photos of a single baby all in one place. There is no place on Facebook where a relative can go to see all the photos a parent has uploaded of their child. The company is working on some sort of solution.

Speaking of photo-tagging, we learned this amazing stat: most people who use Facebook have been tagged in a photo uploaded to Facebook, but most people using Facebook have not uploaded a photo to Facebook. The point the exec was trying to make was that people use the site in all sorts of different ways.

Facebook is betting on HTML5.

Facebook’s five year vision? To have every single person in the world using the site. No really.

*Obnoxious inside joke explained here.

