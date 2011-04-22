PSP Go Is Not Dead, Says Sony

By James Brightman



PSP Go was never really successful, and Sony even claimed it was somewhat experimental. Over the last week, reports came in from Japan that the handheld had been discontinued and that retailers would no longer receive any shipments. As it turns out, the PSP Go is not being killed off in America – not yet, at least.

A Sony Computer Entertainment America spokesperson confirmed to IndustryGamers on the phone today that production is indeed continuing for the PSP Go in North America. No further information was provided, however.

In the meantime, Sony continues to work towards a release of its new portable, the NGP, with the goal of trying to ship the device by the end of the year. There’s a good chance that won’t happen in all territories though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.