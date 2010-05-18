PSP 2 (rumoured) Specs Are Incredible

Gaming site VG247 has heard from multiple sources that Sony will not have its next generation handheld gaming device ready for the E3 conference, but that it is on the way, and it is going to be awesome.



According to VG247, software developers have already signed non-disclosure agreements on the new device. (This appears to be the source of VG247’s information.)

The specs they are hearing about are simply outrageous. Some highlights:

Forward- and backward-facing cameras.

A powerful four-core Cell CPU.

A touchscreen in addition to physical buttons.

Almost certainly no physical medium for games. Possibly 3G capabilities, though its more likely that the device is wifi dependent.

One thing that isn’t even hinted at in the report is a price point. In both the handheld and console market, Sony offers a more expensive, high-end product than its rivals. In the handheld market especially, the PSP has generated just a fraction of the revenue of its cheaper rival, Nintendo‘s DS.

But these specs (if they are remotely accurate) would suggest that Sony is sticking to its guns.

The device is said to be coming some time in 2011.

Read more about the rumoured specs at VG247.

