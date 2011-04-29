PSN Credit Card Information Remains Safe, Say Card Companies

By Ben Strauss

Speaking to Bloomberg, representatives from major credit card companies have confirmed that, so far, no unauthorised purchases have occurred from those with credit card information present on the PlayStation Network, which is now past a week of downtime following the breach on April 19.

Representatives from American Express, MasterCard and Wells Fargo have all confirmed that purchasing remains normal at this time. Sony is now reeling from a possible class-action lawsuit, which has been brought on the basis that Sony purposefully withheld information on a possible security breach in credit card information.

