Stunning Photos Of Rioting In The Streets Of Paris During Today's Big Soccer Championship Parade

Fan violence marred the championship parade for French soccer league champions Paris St. Germain today.



21 people were arrested, 30 people were injured, and 800 riot police were deployed when a group of fans became unruly and started lighting flares, breaking car windows, and otherwise clashing with police, the AP reports.

Star players like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were shuttled to safety before the situation escalated. It was the club’s first title in 19 years.

PSG has been working hard to end its reputation for hooliganism. But the stunning images from the streets of Paris today will be a stain on the club.

