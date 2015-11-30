52 of the biggest stars in sports came together for a Paris tribute video

One of the top soccer clubs in the world, Paris Saint-Germain of France’s Ligue 1, has produced a tribute video in the wake of the Paris terrorist attacks that killed 130 people.

The video includes many of the world’s biggest sports stars with each taking turns saying “Je suis Paris,” or “I am Paris.”

The 52 stars in the video is a who’s who of international sports, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Maria Sharapova, Mo Farrah, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, just to name a few.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Take the IQ test that every NFL rookie has to take



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.