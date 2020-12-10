PSG gave Istanbul Basaksehir coach Pierre Webo a special jersey as a token of unity against racism after the abandoned game between the teams resumed

Twitter/Istanbul Basaksehir/Getty/Franck Fife Pierre Webo was allegedly racially abused by an official on Tuesday night.

Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players wore “no to racism” shirts and took a knee prior to their reorganized Champions League game on Wednesday.

The original fixture on Tuesday was abadoned just 22 minutes in after Basaksehir coach Pierre Webo was allegedly racially abused by an official.

PSG won the rescheduled fixture 5-1, after which the French club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, gifted Webo a special signed jersey with his name on the back.

“We showed the entire world that we are united,” Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said.

Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players wore “no to racism” shirts and took a knee prior to their reorganized Champions League game on Wednesday to show solidarity with Basaksehir coach Pierre Webo, who was allegedly racially abused by an official the day before.

Tuesday night’s original clash between the two teams was abandoned after just a quarter of an hour after fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.

Both sets of players walked off the pitch and did not return, forcing the match to be rescheduled to Wednesday, when a new set of officials took charge.

UEFA is currently investigating the incident.

PSG won the rescheduled fixture 5-1 courtesy of a hat-trick from Neymar and two goals from Kylian Mbappe.

After the game the French club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, gifted Webo a special signed jersey with his name on the back.

✊????✊???? Ａｌｌ Ｔｏｇｅｔｈｅｒ @PSG_inside Başkanı Nasır el-Halifi, dün dördüncü hakem tarafından ırkçı saldırıya maruz kalan yardımcı antrenörümüz Pierre Webo’ya, özel forma hediye etti. pic.twitter.com/06LkQCXtbo — İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) December 9, 2020

“I am proud of what was done,” Mbappe said after, reflecting on the players’ actions on Tuesday. “We were not disappointed not to play. We made that decision. We were proud.

“A lot of things were said but, in fact, there’s nothing better than actions.”

Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk added that the two teams “showed the entire world that we are united” in the fight against racism.

