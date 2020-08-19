A soccer pundit's eloquent but brutal on-air rant perfectly summed up everything wrong with the modern game

Getty/David Ramos Angel Di Maria and Neymar helped PSG cruise past Leipzig on Tuesday.

Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig are the epitome of what is wrong with modern soccer, according to former Irish international turned pundit Richard Sadlier.

“It’s basically a marketing strategy for a drinks brand, that’s what this club exists as,” Sadlier said of Leipzig, speaking on RTE.

Of PSG, which is owned by the Qatari royal family, he added: “They’re run by a regime, which faces allegations of anything from torturing journalists to imprisoning gay people and a host of other human rights abuses.”

PSG beat Leipzig 3-0 on Tuesday night to progress to its first ever Champions League final.

“One way at looking at Leipzig from abroad is you look in and think: young manager, really energetic style of football, lovely story, they have come from nowhere in a very short period of time.

“But if you look at how they have done it, they have either side-stepped, or trampled over, the membership rules that are treated very seriously in German football.”

In Germany, soccer clubs are traditionally run without single, rich owners, with the country’s “50+1” rule ensuring that fans and members own a majority share of clubs. Leipzig, however, is owned by the billionaire owner of Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, and has only a small number of vetted members with shares, all of which came at an extremely high price. Many of the club’s members are Red Bull employees.

“The importance of fans having a voice in the club, it’s not considered here,” Sadlier continued. “Everyone in Germany is wishing them failure, because you think: ‘If this does well, who’s going to follow them?’

“It’s basically a marketing strategy for a drinks brand, that’s what this club exists as.”

On PSG, which is owned by the ruler of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sadlier said: “And PSG, far worse. They’re run by a regime, which faces allegations of anything from torturing journalists to imprisoning gay people and a host of other human rights abuses.

“So if you approach a game and see the result as a validation or vindication of the behaviour of the owners or the club, maybe this is not the game for you.”

PSG beat Leipzig 3-0 on the night, with goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, and Juan Bernat sending the French champions to its first ever Champions League final.

It will face the winner of Olympique Lyonnais versus Bayern Munich, who play on Wednesday.

The final takes place on Sunday at 8 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

