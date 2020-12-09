Players walk off the field during Champions League match between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir after one of the referees was accused of making racist comment

Tyler Lauletta
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty ImagesDemba Ba.
  • Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir both walked off of the field just 22 minutes into their Champions League match on Tuesday.
  • Players left the field after the fourth official of the match allegedly made racist comments towards one of Istanbul’s assistant managers.
  • Play was suspended after the players left the pitch, with the match now set to resume on Wednesday.
Players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off of the field on Tuesday in the middle of their Champions League match after the fourth official on the sidelines allegedly made racist comments an assistant manager for Istanbul.

The incident took place just 22 minutes into the match, with both teams scoreless to start play.

Istanbul players were the first to leave the field, followed shortly after by PSG.

As players left the field, Instanbul striker Demba Ba could be seen confronting an official.

On Twitter, fans applauded the players’ swift response to the alleged act of racism.

After play had been suspended for more than an hour, UEFA said in a statement that the match would resume on Wednesday.

“UEFA has â€” after discussion with both clubs â€” decided on an exceptional basis to have remaining minutes of match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. Kick-off set at 18:55 (CET),” the statement read. “A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately.”

