Psaki says she doesn’t think Biden spends ‘much time’ focusing on the chant ‘Let’s go Brandon’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House November 12, 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jen Psaki dismissed the “Let’s go Brandon” phrase that has circulated in conservative circles.

“I don’t think [Biden] spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” Psaki said on Friday.

The phrase has become a coded insult at President Joe Biden.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday responded to a question about “Let’s go Brandon,” a coded profane insult at President Joe Biden that has gained popularity in conservative circles in recent weeks.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Psaki during a press briefing for Biden’s thoughts on the phrase, which has been flooding social media platforms, appearing on personal items like clothing, hats and masks, and being used by Republican officials and other critics of the president.

“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” Psaki said. “The president’s going to continue to operate, as you said, from the promise he made early on, which is that he wants to govern for all Americans.”

Psaki then pivoted to Biden’s $US1 ($AU1) trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that he will sign into law on Monday, saying that the president “is going to deliver for all Americans.”

“No matter your political party, no matter whether you voted for him at not,” she said. “That’s how he’s going to govern.”

The chant, “Let’s go Brandon,” has become right-wing code for “Fuck Joe Biden.” It originated at a NASCAR event last month, when 28-year-old driver Brandon Brown won his first race of the league’s Xfinity series and was being interviewed by a sports reporter. During the interview, the crowd at the event could be heard shouting “fuck Joe Biden,” but the reporter suggested they were saying, “Let’s go Brandon.”

Since then, the phrase has become associated with Biden. Former President Donald Trump’s team has seized on the chant, offering “Let’s go Brandon” t-shirts in exchange for donations. Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina wore a mask on the House floor with the phrase branded on it. A Southwest Airlines pilot who allegedly spoke the words during an announcement to passengers on a flight last month is now under investigation.