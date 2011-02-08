PSA By Retired NFL Players Wants Us To Understand Their Plight And Forget labour Talks

Independent Football Veterans, a group run by ex-NFL player Dave Pear, has created a PSA to draw attention to their plight. The video wants to remind fans that in the midst of all the hoopla surrounding the Super Bowl and all the greed of the labour talks, retired NFL veterans still feel neglected and that they’re being treated unfairly.



Check out the video entitled “Shame On The NFL”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.