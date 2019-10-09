Sony just officially announced the PlayStation 5, and it's launching during the 2020 holiday season

Sony via LetsGoDigital Sony filed this patent image of the PlayStation 5 development kit earlier this year.

After months of speculation, Sony has finally confirmed a holiday 2020 release window for the PlayStation 5, its next major video game console.

Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO, made the announcement via the official PlayStation blog.

Ryan also shared new information on the PlayStation 5 controller, which he said would use haptic feedback to produce a wider range of rumble effects and would include adaptive triggers with adjustable tension.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The PlayStation 5 is officially scheduled to launch during the 2020 holiday season, confirming months of rumours surrounding Sony’s next-gen video game console.

Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, made the announcement Tuesday via the PlayStation blog, and he shared new information about the console’s controller.

Though Sony has already released a few details about the next-gen PlayStation, the company had shied away from calling it the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 is now set to launch at the same time as Microsoft’s next-gen video game console, codenamed Project Scarlett. Microsoft confirmed a holiday 2020 release date for Project Scarlett back in June.



Read more:

We already know a surprising amount about the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox – here’s how the 2 consoles compare



Ryan’s blog post included the first details about the PlayStation 5 controller, which he said would use new technology. He said the controller would use haptic feedback instead of traditional “rumble,” allowing developers to program more sensitive feedback. This is meant for players to feel different vibrations in their controller when they fire a gun or hold the wheel of a car. The PlayStation 5 controller will also have adaptive triggers that can be programmed to have a different level of tension depending on the action, the post said.

Sony already revealed some details about the PlayStation 5 in past interviews and demonstrations. A side-by-side comparison between the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 showed drastically increased loading times – the PlayStation 5 rendered New York City environments from “Marvel’s Spider-Man” with impressive speed. The console is also designed to be capable of producing 8K graphics and will use ray-tracing technology.

Other features include an energy-saving rest mode that is being enhanced from the PlayStation 4 and a new feature called PlayStation Assist meant to provide tips as you play.

The formal announcement of the PlayStation 5 is the latest in a series of big updates from Sony. The company recently cut the price of its PlayStation Now service, giving subscribers more than 800 games for $US10 a month. A PlayStation 4 firmware update arriving this week will allow gamers to stream video games directly to their Android phones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.