The PlayStation 4 just got a crucial security feature

Two-step verification is one of the best ways to defend your online accounts, and Sony just made the feature available to anyone with a PlayStation Network account — the one that you use to make purchases on all your PlayStation consoles.
Once you set it up, any time someone tries to sign in with your account on a PlayStation 4 for the first time, a text message with a special one-time code will be sent to your phone. That way, only the account-holder can actually log in, even if someone manages to find your password.
Here’s how to set it up:
- On your PlayStation 4, go to the “Settings” menu.
- Go to “PlayStation Network Account Management.”
- Click “Account Information.”
- Click “Security.”
- Click “2-Step Verification.”
And, if you haven’t set up two-step verification for all your other online accounts, like Gmail, Apple, and Facebook, definitely do so as soon as possible. Stay safe out there, folks.
