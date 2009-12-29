PS4 Specs Coming Into Focus

Sony (SNE) is developing a multi-core CPU for use in its next generation gaming console, the PlayStation 4, PC Watch Impress reports.



Sources tell PC Watch Impress that Sony had been weighing a number of options, including a modified version of the Cell architecture used in the PS3 in combination with Intel’s Larrabee.

The Cell processor, which Sony developed with Toshiba and IBM, has been criticised as not being developer-friendly. Sony reportedly felt that none of the modified Cell solutions it was investigating would offer the horsepower it wanted for the PS4. This is the strongest indication so far that Sony is thinking of abandoning Cell altogether.

2010 should be a year filled with speculation about the PS4 and other next generation consoles, but we are years away from the actual release of any of them, so concrete information is probably a long way away.

Don’t Miss: What Will The Xbox 720 And PS4 Look Like?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.