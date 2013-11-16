Everyone Is Using The Same Word To Describe The PlayStation 4

Sleek.

The PlayStation 4 is sleek.

That’s the one word practically every review is using to describe Sony’s new console that came out today.

However, we can’t blame them. After all, it’s the first word that came to our minds here and others when we’ve shown it to them.

Let’s take a look:

Mashable:

“The PlayStation 4 is a sleek, beautifully designed machine.”

Rolling Stone:

“It’s a sleek, smart piece of hardware, full of next-generation components and features.”

MTV:

“The design of the PlayStation 4 is sleek and bold.”

ABC:

“It’s a bit too early to call until we can compare the two side-by-side, but for now we’ve got you covered with our first impressions of Sony’s sleek entry.”

New York Daily News:

“The first shot has been fired in this holiday season’s video game war, and it’s sleek and powerful and designed for the hardcore gamer.”

How sleek is it, Kotaku?

“It is so sleek that it might as well be the 2015 PS4 Slim tossed back to us 2013ers via a time machine.”

It’s not just the console that’s sleek.

Fox:

“A slanted black box with both a matte and shine finish, with a sleek blue line through the middle, the PlayStation 4 will slot into most living rooms comfortably.”

Engadget:

“Sony’s fourth PlayStation console is fast, sleek and powerful.” ” …the DualShock 4 is a delight. It’s comfy, responsive, sleek and familiar.”

Double sleek! Techradar:

“Sony’s new console is two sleek slabs of industrial design fused together for one purpose: living room dominance.”

From our experience with the PS4 so far, Entertainment Weekly nailed the point of the console:

“Favouring functionality over flashiness, the simple, sleek design of the platform immediately speaks to its desire to be more a gaming system than an all-in-one entertainment hub.”

Not only is sleek reviewers’ favourite word for the PlayStation 4, it’s also among the first words early buyers are using to describe the console.

The PS4 is so quiet and sleek! Such a great purchase!

— DjTechnicsZRT (@BashaarZainal) November 15, 2013

One look at the PS4 and you know you’re seeing Sony hardware. It’s slim, sleek and jet black, roughly the size of a second generation PS3.

— RealPs4Facts (@Ps4TrueRealFact) November 15, 2013

Playing Knack on the new PS4. Gotta admit, the new PS4 is pretty slick and sleek. http://t.co/rp3q7Jl3LK

— Aaron Miller (@Aaron_88) November 15, 2013

The console is sleek, the controller feels awesome, and the graphics are amazing. #PS4

— Nick Gutzmer (@Ngutz5) November 15, 2013

Thanks #sony #ps4 I love the awesome initial setup. Sleek & fast! #psn is down, so I’m glad I bought Knack!

— Jeff Azevedo (@tesla007) November 15, 2013

