Sony Denies rumour That PS4 Will Have Intel Chip (INTC)

More PS4 rumours: The last we heard was that Sony’s (SNE) next-generation gaming console would target casual gamers. Now tech gossip site Inquirer says an unnamed “nice Sony engineering lady” said at CES that Sony’s PS4 would contain an Intel (INTC) graphics chip, specifically the Larrabee.



If that’s true, it’s a nice win for Intel (and a slap for Nvidia (NVDA), whose chips the Larrabee would replace).

Sony reps have already moved to squash the story, however, calling the Inquirer’s report “quite possibly the best work of fiction I’ve read since Lord of the Rings.”

