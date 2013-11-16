PlayStation 4 Reviews: The PS4 Is Familiar, Yet Excitingly Advanced

Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider Fans wait outside a Best Buy in New Jersey late Thursday for the PlayStation 4 release Friday, November 15.

Folks, it’s here. The much-anticipated PlayStation 4 hit store shelves today.

The new Sony gaming console comes a week before Microsoft launches its Xbox One — the ultimate holiday console war.

The PS4 launch is a pretty big deal — just ask the people who pre-ordered their systems months ago, and the diehard fans who lined up outside of retail stores.

The PlayStation 3 came out way back in November 2006, so needless to say, this is a long time coming.

We’ve had the PS4 for a few days, and though we’ve given our initial thoughts, like IGN and other sites, we’re waiting to give a full review.

Before you decide to buy one, see what others are saying about Sony’s next gen console:

The DualShock 4 controller’s enhanced thumbsticks and triggers make it Sony’s best controller yet.

Engadget:

“The DualShock 4 feels natural from the moment you first pick it up.” “Perhaps the best compliment we can offer is, despite any issues we’ve experienced with the DualShock 4 thus far, it’s a gamepad we feel comfortable using for the next five-plus years.”

Polygon:

“We can say this unequivocally: The DualShock 4 is the best controller Sony has ever made.”

Images look a whole lot more beautiful.





Engadget:

“There’s no missing the dazzling shadow and lighting effects, the intensity of detail and contrasting colours — games look significantly better on the PlayStation 4 than even last-gen latecomers like BioShock Infinite and The Last of Us.”

The Washington Post:

“The PS4 is a terrific game machine that will feel familiar to PlayStation 3 owners while delivering the flashier eye candy you’d expect from gaming’s next generation.”

The PS4’s game selection leaves a lot to be desired.

Sony Two PlayStation 4 exclusive titles.

Kotaku:

“We have played some games on it, and, well, they’re launch games. They’re ok, not amazing.”

Polygon:

“That failing is sure to improve — better games and more of them will appear on the PlayStation 4 — but right now, this is a game console without a game to recommend it.”

The Washington Post:

“The drawback is that you can’t play any of your PS3 games on the new machine.”

The new console has a sleeker, more mature appearance.

Polygon

:

“It’s a grown-up machine, designed more like a stylish DVD player than a gaudy video game console.” “It’s a beautiful system, with a sharp, slightly angled profile accented by a light bar that acts as a console status indicator.”

Kotaku:

“It is so sleek that it might as well be the 2015 PS4 Slim tossed back to us 2013ers via a time machine. It is lighter, thinner and quieter than the original 2006 PlayStation 3.”

The PS4 can make everyone in your household happy.

The Washington Post:

“It also offers such a wealth of easily accessible media apps, including Hulu and Netflix, that may draw even the non-gamers in your household.”

Kotaku:

“Better, though less ballyhooed, is a headphone jack in the controller that, in conjunction with a change in the console’s settings, can output all of a game’s audio to controller-connected headphones, a trick most recently seen on the Wii U. Call that setting the Domestic Bliss option. Your most beloved housemates will appreciate it if they walk in and you swap the game audio from blaring through your speakers to purring through your headphones.”

Overall consensus: Hold out a little longer on making the purchase.

Though the PS4 has a lackluster game library now, more games are sure to come down the road, not to mention a game streaming service that Sony has in the works for next year.

With an improved controller, access to media apps, new headphone capabilities, and party chat capabilities allowing for up to eight people, the PS4 has a bevy of awesome new features, so for the dedicated gamers out there — go for it.

But if you want to wait a little longer before throwing down that $US399, that’s OK, too.

Check out the PS4 launch video below:

