PS4 Release Date: November 15 Announced As The Big Day

It’s official! The PS4 has an official release date of November 15, 2013in North America. Sony has beat Microsoft to the punch with a launch date for the PlayStation 4 as Microsoft has yet to confirm when the Xbox One will hit shelves.

Historically, release dates of consoles matter. Buzz is generated and being “first” out of the gate can mean a step up for the holiday season. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft tries to release before the PS4 now that the date is known, or if there’s some other reason as to why they would potentially try to hit a late November release date.

In the meantime, get excited as a new generation of gaming consoles is nearly here and you now have a date to officially look forward to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.