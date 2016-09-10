Here's how the new PS4 consoles compare to the original

This week, Sony announced two brand new versions of the PlayStation 4: the PS4 Pro, and a new PlayStation 4 that’s basically just a slimmer version of the original. But with three consoles now bearing the PS4 name, you might be wondering what the differences are and which one is worth getting.
Here are how the three PS4 consoles stack up visually:
The big, black parallelogram has adorned entertainment centres since 2013, and for most people who currently own one, it will stay that way. If you don't have a PS4 yet, this one is going to go out of fashion soon.
By the end of September, this newer, smaller model will be on store shelves. Internally, it's not especially different from the regular PS4. It will run the same games in the exact same ways as before.
Externally, it's much less bulky than its older brother. It inexplicably retains the shape of the original, but it will not take up nearly as much space underneath your TV as before.
The base model of the slim PS4 will retail for $299 with a 500gb hard drive, both the same as the original console. This will phase out the old PS4 over time.
The PS4 Pro comes out on November 10 for $399. It looks like if you stacked the other two consoles on top of each other for a reason: It's got more processing power under the hood.
The PS4 Pro is meant for people riding the bleeding edge of technology. The extra horsepower allows it to display games in ultra-sharp 4K resolution with high-dynamic range (HDR) on newer TVs that support those features.
If you still have a regular old 1080p TV, there are still reasons to get this one. With the extra processing power, games can look and perform better than before. Note that this mostly applies to upcoming games, with some older games (such as 'Infamous: First Light') being grandfathered in.
If you already have a PS4, there doesn't seem to be any reason to upgrade right now. If you don't have one yet and you want the best console gaming experience on your nice TV, this is the way to go right now.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.