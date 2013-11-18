This Chart Shows How The PlayStation 4 Had The Most Successful Game Console Launch Ever

So much for the end of console gaming: Sony sold a million units of its PlayStation 4 in its first 24 hours on the market.

In the age of the iPhone and iPad, a million devices sold really doesn’t sound like much. But looking back on the history of the games industry, it turns out that the PS4 is the most successful video game console launch ever.

The chart below shows just how well the PlayStation 4 did. Created by NeoGAF user Majine, it compares first-month sales of the most successful consoles in previous generations to the PS4’s first day. It’s not even close.

Note: The Wii sold 600,000 units in its first week, not its first month. Unfortunately, that’s the only available number for the period since the Wii was sold out for months at launch.

