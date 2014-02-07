Sony's Game Division Up 64% Thanks To PS4 Launch

Sony is selling off its PC division, but its game sector is doing well.

The company’s third-quarter results (PDF) reveal that it made 442 billion yen ($4.3 billion), which is a 64% increase over the 268.5 billion yen it made the year before.

The boost in revenue was because of the launch of the PlayStation 4, but also because of a depreciation in the value of yen. Had it remained consistent, there would have still been a 33% increase.

It was partially offset by decreased sales of the PS3.

The gaming division’s operating income increased 13.4 billion yen to 18 billion yen ($172 million). According to the company this was based on the increase in sales and the favourable impact of the exchange rates, but was partially offset by increased costs related to launching the PS4.

The PlayStation 4 sold 4.2 million units through December 2013. It launched in November.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.