Sony Replaces A Topless Girl With Its PS4 On The Sun's Page 3

A reader of Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid The Sun would normally find something like this on Page 3:

Except the UK’s censorship laws allow readers to see the model’s bare breasts and panties. It’s a trashy tabloid tradition that’s been going on for over 40 years, despite protests from some women’s groups.

But today’s lusty readers would have found this instead:

The apology to “Rosie, 22 from Middlesex” is a celebration of the PlayStation 4‘s UK launch on Friday at midnight. The video game console is likely to sell out by the end of the day.

The reception to the ad on Twitter has been overwhelmingly positive, with Sun fans and critics alike commending Sony for the joke:

Great #PS4 ad on page 3 of today’s Sun pic.twitter.com/XvicNHSJJg

— Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) November 29, 2013

Diehard Page 3 fans’ disappointment would be short-lived, however, since agency Manning Gottlieb OMD secured the spot by bumping Rosie to page 5.

